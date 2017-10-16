This Pet Winery Makes ‘Wines’ for Dogs and Cats (and It’s Brilliant)

Has your dog or cat ever looked you in the eye as if to say “I need a drink” in pet language? Well, thanks to Pet Winery (you read that correctly), you can now stock Fido’s bar—because he has a bar, right?—with his favorite (nonalcoholic) libations. Take a look at some of the hilarious drinks. (Bonus: A portion of all sales go toward pet adoption agencies.)
DÖG PAWRIGNON
It’s got notes of salmon oil and 0% ABV.
Pet Winery ($15)
FETCHME NOIR AND FETCHME GRIGIO
Not into bubbly? How about a bold red or dry white? These are bacon-infused and incredibly quaffable.
Pet Winery ($20)
MEOWSLING
Don’t worry, cat lovers. Catnip-forward Meowsling is the purr-fect way to unwind after a long day.
Pet Winery ($10)
CAT-TINI
And for the classiest of cats, there’s a Cat-tini. Shaken or stirred?
Pet Winery ($15)
