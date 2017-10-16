PureWow, Contributor
This Pet Winery Makes ‘Wines’ for Dogs and Cats (and It’s Brilliant)

10/16/2017 05:32 pm ET

Has your dog or cat ever looked you in the eye as if to say “I need a drink” in pet language? Well, thanks to Pet Winery (you read that correctly), you can now stock Fido’s bar—because he has a bar, right?—with his favorite (nonalcoholic) libations. Take a look at some of the hilarious drinks. (Bonus: A portion of all sales go toward pet adoption agencies.)

PET WINERY

DÖG PAWRIGNON

It’s got notes of salmon oil and 0% ABV.

﻿Pet Winery ($15)

PET WINERY

FETCHME NOIR AND FETCHME GRIGIO

Not into bubbly? How about a bold red or dry white? These are bacon-infused and incredibly quaffable.

Pet Winery ($20)

PET WINERY

MEOWSLING

Don’t worry, cat lovers. Catnip-forward Meowsling is the purr-fect  way to unwind after a long day.

Pet Winery ($10)

PET WINERY

CAT-TINI

And for the classiest of cats, there’s a Cat-tini. Shaken or stirred?

Pet Winery ($15)

