03/22/2018 11:02 am ET Updated 41 minutes ago

This 'Queer Eye' And 'SNL' Crossover Is So Good You Won't Believe

Live from Saks Fifth Avenue!
By Cole Delbyck

Sorry, “Avengers: Infinity War.” This is the most ambitious crossover event in history.

The worlds of Netflix’s must-watch “Queer Eye” reboot and “Saturday Night Live” have collided in a new video on the late-night sketch comedy series’ YouTube page. 

Style expert Tan France has been tasked with revamping ‘SNL’ cast member Pete Davidson’s self-proclaimed “guido-trash” aesthetic, as he takes him on a predictably hilarious shopping spree. 

“It’s so funny, I thought I was like, kind of dressing well, but it’s so nice to know that I’ve been dressing like shit the entire time,” Davidson says after a few harsh critiques of his look. “Don’t feel bad — someone has to tell me!”

At various points during the trip, the comedian remarks that he looks like “Call Me By Your Name” star Timothée Chalamet, a Pokemon, and a guy who “maybe runs a business.” Success! 

Um, can we make this a recurring segment, because Leslie Jones and grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness need to meet and become best friends. 

