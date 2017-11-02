This Tripod Will Change How We Take ‘Selfies’ Forever

Designers of a new ultra-portable tripod have raised more than $90,000 in 24 hours on Kickstarter to launch their product. This tripod is the key to helping you take better photos on-the-go and will change the way we take selfies forever.

Leading tripods on the market are often heavy, difficult to use, bulky, and inconvenient to carry. Vixari is sleek, light, and portable so that you never miss a great photo opportunity. Most tripod products on the market cater to one specific product or brand of camera. Vixari supports all these products, switching between devices without any hesitation, decreases demands on your storage space, in addition to eliminating the hassle of decision making when a great photo awaits.

The Vixari team calls it ‘the most portable tripod ever created for Phone/DSLR/GoPro’. With just one tripod, you can mount all three types of cameras. Its unique design, compact size, and portability set Vixari apart from other competitors, making it the ultimate companion for taking perfect photos, anytime and anywhere.

The product has generated a lot of excitement, raising more than 3 times its Kickstarter goal in just 24 hours.