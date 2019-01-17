Thousands More Migrant Children Were Separated From Parents, New Watchdog Report Finds

The Trump administration may have taken “thousands” more immigrant children from parents at the border than was previously known, and does not know how many families were separated in total, according to a report released Thursday by the inspector general of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The government also does not know if these families were reunified.

This group is in addition to the 2,737 children the government separated from their parents starting last April, as part of a “zero tolerance” policy that required all migrants to be criminally prosecuted after crossing the border.

In the summer of 2017, staff and officials from the Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR), which runs the government shelters for unaccompanied migrant children, saw a “steep increase” in the number of separated children.

According the inspector general’s report, these children were “often very young” and required “placement at specially licensed facilities,” which resulted in a shortage of beds.

The report does not specify the exact number of kids who were separated from their parents because ORR staff were only informally tracking the issue, nor does it explain why these children were taken from their mothers and fathers. It’s likely impossible for the government to determine the full scope of how many migrant kids the Trump administration has taken away from their parents.

The public and political outcry against Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy was so strong that the President signed an executive order to stop family separation in June. And this new report has re-stoked anger over a cruel practice that dehumanizes immigrants.

“The Trump Administration’s family separation policy is more than a bureaucratic lapse in judgment. It is and was a cruel policy inconsistent with the values of this nation,” said Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) in a statement. “It’s inconceivable that the government of the United States chose to secretly separate thousands of children from their parents or guardians, was unable or unwilling to reunite these families for months due to incompetent leadership and poor planning, and still doesn’t know how many children were separated.”

Durbin also called for Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to resign.

In Ms. L v. ICE, an ACLU lawsuit that required the Trump administration to reunite separated children with their parents, the organization also criticized the government for failing to properly keep track of separated families, which forced immigration advocates to find the locations of hundreds of deported parents themselves.

According to the inspector general’s report, 159 children who were separated under “zero tolerance” are still in ORR care. More than half of these children’s parents were deported and opted to keep their kids in the U.S. because of the life-threatening situations they fled back in Central America.