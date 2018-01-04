Thursday's Morning Email: Inside the Trump-Bannon Schism

INSIDE THE TRUMP-BANNON SCHISM The release of a book excerpt from journalist Michael Wolff in which Steve Bannon alleges President Donald Trump likely met with the Russians and insults the president and his family has resulted in a massive break between the president and his former chief strategist. Trump responded to the bombshells Wednesdayby saying, “He lost his mind.” A Trump lawyer has sent Bannon a cease-and-desist letter. The feud puts primary candidates backed by Bannon in a bit of a bind. And here’s where to read the excerpt that started it all. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE NORTHEAST BUCKLES DOWN FOR WINTER’S MIGHT Hundreds of schools have closed and power has been lost to the bomb cyclone, a winter storm stretching nearly the entire East Coast. By the end of the week, parts of the Northeast will be colder than Mars. Here’s how to avoid disaster for your water pipes and insure your overall safety in this winter blast. These are a few of the shelters scrambling to offer refuge during the onslaught. And meet the man who gifted us with the term “bomb cyclone.” [Reuters]

THIS IS THE NEO-NAZI TWITTER ACCOUNT TIED TO A VIRGINIA DOUBLE HOMICIDE “On Twitter, Nicholas Giampa wrote about race war, convincing transgender people to kill themselves, and using Jews as target practice.” [HuffPost]

TRUMP VOTER FRAUD PANEL ABRUPTLY ENDS The controversial panel had been heavily criticized by voting rights advocates. The president tweeted this morning that he would push for Voter ID laws. [HuffPost]

HAPPY THURSDAY: RESEARCHERS HAVE DISCOVERED MAJOR FLAWS IN THE MICROPROCESSORS OF PRETTY MUCH THE ENTIRE WORLD’S COMPUTERS “The two problems, called Meltdown and Spectre, could allow hackers to steal the entire memory contents of computers, including mobile devices, personal computers, servers running in so-called cloud computer networks.” [NYT]

MOTEL 6 REPORTEDLY GAVE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT GUEST INFO “Ferguson’s office found that Motel 6 locations in Washington were also providing ICE with customers’ names, room numbers, license plate numbers and dates of birth, in violation of consumer protection and discrimination laws, the attorney general said.” [HuffPost]

