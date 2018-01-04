Thursday's Morning Email: Inside the Trump-Bannon Schism

TOP STORIES
(And want to get The Morning Email each weekday? Sign up here.)
INSIDE THE TRUMP-BANNON SCHISM The release of a book excerpt from journalist Michael Wolff in which Steve Bannon alleges President Donald Trump likely met with the Russians and insults the president and his family has resulted in a massive break between the president and his former chief strategist. Trump responded to the bombshells Wednesdayby saying, “He lost his mind.” A Trump lawyer has sent Bannon a cease-and-desist letter. The feud puts primary candidates backed by Bannon in a bit of a bind. And here’s where to read the excerpt that started it all. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE NORTHEAST BUCKLES DOWN FOR WINTER’S MIGHT Hundreds of schools have closed and power has been lost to the bomb cyclone, a winter storm stretching nearly the entire East Coast. By the end of the week, parts of the Northeast will be colder than Mars. Here’s how to avoid disaster for your water pipes and insure your overall safety in this winter blast. These are a few of the shelters scrambling to offer refuge during the onslaught. And meet the man who gifted us with the term “bomb cyclone.” [Reuters]
THIS IS THE NEO-NAZI TWITTER ACCOUNT TIED TO A VIRGINIA DOUBLE HOMICIDE “On Twitter, Nicholas Giampa wrote about race war, convincing transgender people to kill themselves, and using Jews as target practice.” [HuffPost]
TRUMP VOTER FRAUD PANEL ABRUPTLY ENDS The controversial panel had been heavily criticized by voting rights advocates. The president tweeted this morning that he would push for Voter ID laws. [HuffPost]
HAPPY THURSDAY: RESEARCHERS HAVE DISCOVERED MAJOR FLAWS IN THE MICROPROCESSORS OF PRETTY MUCH THE ENTIRE WORLD’S COMPUTERS “The two problems, called Meltdown and Spectre, could allow hackers to steal the entire memory contents of computers, including mobile devices, personal computers, servers running in so-called cloud computer networks.” [NYT]
MOTEL 6 REPORTEDLY GAVE IMMIGRATION AND CUSTOMS ENFORCEMENT GUEST INFO “Ferguson’s office found that Motel 6 locations in Washington were also providing ICE with customers’ names, room numbers, license plate numbers and dates of birth, in violation of consumer protection and discrimination laws, the attorney general said.” [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
‘ESSENCE’ IS AGAIN A 100-PERCENT BLACK-OWNED COMPANY The black women’s magazine is no longer under Time Inc. [HuffPost]
WE’RE BRINGING THE RED For the long-awaited “Scandal” and “How To Get Away With Murder” crossover episode. [HuffPost]
MERYL STREEP OPENED UP ABOUT THE TIME DUSTIN HOFFMAN SLAPPED HER ON SET “But this was my first movie, and it was my first take in my first movie, and he just slapped me. And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping.” [HuffPost]
THIS VIRGINIA DELEGATE SEAT WILL BE DETERMINED BY A NAME-DRAWING Yes, actually. [HuffPost]
MAY YOU FIND AS MUCH JOY IN LIFE As this woman did after winning $11.30 in online trivia. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Turns out Hoda Kotb is not “making Matt Lauer money.”
-
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to ban “fake news.”
-
Paul Manafort is suing Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the DOJ over the Russia probe.
-
“This cat sensed death. What if computers could, too?”
-
Anti-immigrant signs pop up on California highways as the state becomes a sanctuary.
-
It’s so cold, this Canadian zoo had to do something a little extra to protect its penguins.
-
A former reality TV star who took a selfie with Carrie Underwood said the singer is looking great ― and has the photo to prove it.
-
How to stop blowing your budget on food.
-
This is your body on dry January.
-
Looks like Spotify’s officially going public.
-
People still can’t get over the amount of snow in Florida.
-
Ellen DeGeneres had a field day with the Eric Trump tweet about her being a part of the so-called deep state.
-
“Two dying memoirists wrote bestsellers about their final days. Then their spouses fell in love.”
-
It’s cold. Netflix is your friend. Here’s what you should watch.
-
And The Morning Email had a bit of a “Back to the Future” moment when we said it was Jan. 6 yesterday. Sadly, we have not seen into the future, or else we’d be telling you about it. It’s definitely still only Jan. 4 today!
And love this newsletter? Share it with a friend!