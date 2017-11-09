Tia Mowry's Cute Family Photo Serves As An Adorable Pregnancy Announcement

Actress, author and podcast host Tia Mowry announced her family is about get a bit bigger with an adorable photo.

On Wednesday, Mowry posted a pic on Instagram that shows her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, and her 6-year-old son, Cree, kissing her growing belly. She summed up the love in the photo with a simple caption: four red heart emojis.

A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:20am PST

Mowry’s twin and “Sister, Sister” costar Tamera Mowry-Housley joined the fun later, writing on Twitter that she “couldn’t wait to tell the world” about her family’s new addition.

Yayyyyy! Couldn’t wait to tell the world. I’m going to be an auntie!!!!! https://t.co/Gcb0JKNKzG — Tamera Mowry-Housley (@TameraMowryTwo) November 8, 2017

In 2011, Mowry chatted with BET.com about the many things for which she wasn’t prepared after becoming a mother. Aside from the major lack of sleep that parents know all too well, Mowry said she didn’t expect the experience to be so “emotional.”