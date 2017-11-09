Tia Mowry's Cute Family Photo Serves As An Adorable Pregnancy Announcement

Actress, author and podcast host Tia Mowry announced her family is about get a bit bigger with an adorable photo.
On Wednesday, Mowry posted a pic on Instagram that shows her husband, actor Cory Hardrict, and her 6-year-old son, Cree, kissing her growing belly. She summed up the love in the photo with a simple caption: four red heart emojis.
Mowry’s twin and “Sister, Sister” costar Tamera Mowry-Housley joined the fun later, writing on Twitter that she “couldn’t wait to tell the world” about her family’s new addition.
In 2011, Mowry chatted with BET.com about the many things for which she wasn’t prepared after becoming a mother. Aside from the major lack of sleep that parents know all too well, Mowry said she didn’t expect the experience to be so “emotional.”
“I knew it would be emotional, but I didn’t know it would be this emotional,” she says. “People always say you never know love until you have your own child and all of that is true.”
CONVERSATIONS