Don’t dish it out on a $950 “paper plate” if you can’t take it, Tiffany & Co.

The jewelry company just launched a new line with a name that’s laughable to anyone who’s ever stepped foot inside a Tiffany store. The “Everyday Objects” collection is a range of items like $95 paper cups, $1,000 tin cans and $275 pencil sharpeners, each one made with materials like sterling silver and gold with an absurd price tag to match.

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

Our personal favorite, the paper clip bookmark, is made with 18 karat gold and retails for a whopping $1,500.

Tiffany Co REALLY?

Even if it wasn’t Tiffany’s intention to troll customers with wildly priced “tin” cans ― the company didn’t return a request for comment ― social media was more than willing to troll the company right back.

that paperclip better be able to keep my life together https://t.co/RbyvuX393F — Annabeth 🎄 (@lolnollacp) November 6, 2017

WHY WOULD ANYONE PAY $1,000 FOR A. TIN. CAN????? pic.twitter.com/U5MnJ3YgFw — chantalle (@chntlcmnro) November 6, 2017

Is it April Fool's Day? pic.twitter.com/AWHBY73HxG — Emily C. Singer (@CahnEmily) November 7, 2017

Tiffany and co is really out here trying to sell a ball of yarn for $9000 pic.twitter.com/7V8IOUMUfp — . (@laichronicles) November 4, 2017

Tiffany is selling a can for $1,000.

In other news, I now understand why people stormed the Bastille.https://t.co/Gq3pNxjySJ — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) November 7, 2017

Should I buy a new iPhone or get a tin can from Tiffanys pic.twitter.com/MVe0RnKOxn — Joan La Croix-ford (@ITSMYKOL) October 27, 2017

When panhandling before the big riot, don't be caught without this stunning $1,000 tin can from Tiffany's pic.twitter.com/Mgw5IEup2H — The Safest Space (@TheSafestSpace) November 5, 2017

Siri, show me “photos that will bring about the revolution” https://t.co/WqgJPgcFGk pic.twitter.com/dr1xYNzXSJ — Emma Roller (@emmaroller) November 6, 2017