11/08/2017 12:22 pm ET

Tiffany's Is Trolling Everyone With 'Everyday Objects' That Cost A Fortune

"That paperclip better be able to keep my life together."

By Jamie Feldman

Don’t dish it out on a $950 “paper plate” if you can’t take it, Tiffany & Co. 

The jewelry company just launched a new line with a name that’s laughable to anyone who’s ever stepped foot inside a Tiffany store. The “Everyday Objects” collection is a range of items like $95 paper cups$1,000 tin cans and $275 pencil sharpeners, each one made with materials like sterling silver and gold with an absurd price tag to match. 

A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco) on

Our personal favorite, the paper clip bookmark, is made with 18 karat gold and retails for a whopping $1,500. 

Tiffany Co
REALLY?

Even if it wasn’t Tiffany’s intention to troll customers with wildly priced “tin” cans ― the company didn’t return a request for comment ― social media was more than willing to troll the company right back.  

Head to Tiffany & Co. to shop or, more likely, to gawk. 

Jamie Feldman
Fashion & Lifestyle Editor, HuffPost
