Tiffany Haddish Recalls The Time A Man Died Following Her 'Killer' Dance Moves

Tiffany Haddish’s old job used to be all about getting the party started at Bar Mitzvahs.

But on Friday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show,” the “Girls Trip” actress recalled one time when her role as “energy producer” actually stopped one partygoer dead. Literally.

Haddish recounted to host Jimmy Fallon how at one shindig she was busting out some serious moves with a man in his 80s when he suddenly dropped to the ground.

“They ended up taking him to the hospital, and he passed away,” Haddish explained. “And I was like, I didn’t want to dance no more. I felt like ’this ass is deadly,’ you know like ‘my moves are killer, I got killer moves.’ I didn’t dance for months.”

Haddish was later enticed back onto the dance floor, however, after the man’s daughter wrote thanking her for making her father “the happiest they’d seen him” in a long time.