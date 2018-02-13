Tiffany Haddish Says Beyoncé Had To Stop An Actress Flirting With Jay-Z

You better call Becky with the good hair, because someone’s stealing her gig.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Beyoncé and Jay-Z have struggled with infidelity over the past couple years, but let it be known that the time for the “Lemonade” singer to play nice has come and gone.

In a preview for TV One’s “Uncensored,” a new docuseries about the lives of celebrities, comedian Tiffany Haddish spilled the tea about an after-party where an unnamed actress tried to cozy up to the rapper ― while Bey was in the same room.

“I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit,” the “Girls Trip” star recounted in the clip below. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z.”

She added: The actress “touched Jay-Z’s chest, and Beyoncé came walking up like … ‘Bitttchhh!’ But, she didn’t say that.”

Haddish went onto explain that the diva didn’t need to utter a single word to let the woman know that she had made herself a little too comfortable.

“Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’” she continued.

But Haddish cut her story short before she could get into any real trouble with the Carters: “So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened, but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet.”

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Dec 22, 2017 at 10:26am PST

It’s not entirely clear what event Haddish was referring to, because she already revealed that on the night she met Bey in December, the singer talked her down from fighting someone.

“I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyoncé was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, ‘No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b-tch!’” Haddish told Vulture earlier this year.

Beyoncé, however, calmed the actress and the two ended up taking an adorable selfie.

“She was like, ‘No, have fun, Tiffany,’ and I said, ‘I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.’ She said, ‘OK,’ and then she buried her face in my wig.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Jay-Z and Beyonce attend Rihanna's 3rd Annual Diamond Ball.

In a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times’ T Magazine last year, Jay-Z confirmed that he did in fact cheat on Beyoncé. He said his instinct to “shut down emotionally” led to the infidelity.

Beyoncé also touched upon her marital strife in her latest album, in which she takes aim at a woman referred to as “Becky with the good hair,” who fans believed to be the other woman in question.