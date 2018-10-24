Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner Launch Witch Hunt To Diversify 'Hocus Pocus'

Watch the “Night School” star, who is black, and Eichner, who is gay, attempt to add a third witch to completely diversify the witches’ trio originally played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Haddish and Eichner’s impromptu casting call to passersby scares up laughs in the “Billy on the Street” segment, posted Wednesday. After some success, Eichner asks a woman if audiences are ready to watch a more inclusive reboot of “Hocus Pocus.”

“They ain’t ready, but they better get ready,” she replied.