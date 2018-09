Because Tiffany Haddish plays a teacher in her new comedy “Night School,” “The Late Late Show” host James Corden asked her what subject she would teach in real life.

Haddish said sex education, prompting Corden to ask for Lesson No. 1.

The comedian did not disappoint, imploring women to take a bath at least once a week in baking soda. “You gotta drown it,” she said.