12/11/2017 02:36 pm ET

Tiffany Haddish On Sexual Harassment In Comedy: 'It Was Constant Defending And Battling'

Haddish opens up about her experiences in her memoir "The Last Black Unicorn."
By Taryn Finley

Tiffany Haddish is calling out just how rampant sexual harassment is in comedy.

The “Girls Trip” breakout star opened up about her struggle fighting off predatory men in the industry in her new memoir The Last Black Unicorn. In an excerpt provided to People, the 38-year-old talked about what she faced in her early days of doing stand-up in Los Angeles.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images
In her new book, Tiffany Haddish is speaking out about constant unwanted sexual advances she encountered in Los Angeles' stand-up comedy scene.

“I can’t tell you how many promoters tried to tell me that to get on stage, I had to get on my back,” Haddish wrote. Her response: “Hell no!”

She told the magazine the unwanted sexual advances were endless.

“It seemed like everybody wanted to get in my panties. It was constant defending and battling. These men will try you every single time,” she said. “It’s like hazing. Once they figure out you’re strong and you don’t roll like that, then they start treating you like a colleague.”

Haddish, who’s currently working on two movies and a TV show as well as preparing for her nationwide stand-up tour, joins an army of women speaking out against sexual harassment in recent months. In early December, comedian Amanda Seales claimed that Russell Simmons asked her whether Seales and he had ever “f**ked” during a business meeting.  

HuffPost

Taryn Finley
Black Voices Editor, HuffPost
CONVERSATIONS