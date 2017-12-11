Tiffany Haddish On Sexual Harassment In Comedy: 'It Was Constant Defending And Battling'

Tiffany Haddish is calling out just how rampant sexual harassment is in comedy.

The “Girls Trip” breakout star opened up about her struggle fighting off predatory men in the industry in her new memoir The Last Black Unicorn. In an excerpt provided to People, the 38-year-old talked about what she faced in her early days of doing stand-up in Los Angeles.

“I can’t tell you how many promoters tried to tell me that to get on stage, I had to get on my back,” Haddish wrote. Her response: “Hell no!”

She told the magazine the unwanted sexual advances were endless.

“It seemed like everybody wanted to get in my panties. It was constant defending and battling. These men will try you every single time,” she said. “It’s like hazing. Once they figure out you’re strong and you don’t roll like that, then they start treating you like a colleague.”