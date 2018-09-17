If anyone knows how to bring some vibrancy to the 2018 Emmy red (or in this case, gold) carpet, it’s Tiffany Haddish.
The comedian and actress — who won an Emmy on Saturday night at the Creative Emmy Awards for best guest actress in a comedy for her turn hosting “Saturday Night Live” — told E! News on Monday that she was there simply to “pick up my trophy.”
But in true Haddish fashion, she certainly stood out.
The 38-year-old “The Last O.G.” star stunned in an eye-catching rainbow-colored gown that she said was inspired by the colors of the Eritrean flag — a nod to her late father and his heritage.
Haddish, if you recall, honored her father and Eritrea at the 2018 Oscars as well.
She also shared a sexy plan for her Emmy. Asked where she was going to place her award, the in-demand actress quipped, “[I’m going to] put it in my bed next to me so I feel like someone’s sleeping with me. Because I’m busy. I don’t sleep with nobody.”
Never stop being you, Tiff.