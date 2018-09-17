If anyone knows how to bring some vibrancy to the 2018 Emmy red (or in this case, gold) carpet, it’s Tiffany Haddish.

The comedian and actress — who won an Emmy on Saturday night at the Creative Emmy Awards for best guest actress in a comedy for her turn hosting “Saturday Night Live” — told E! News on Monday that she was there simply to “pick up my trophy.”

But in true Haddish fashion, she certainly stood out.

VALERIE MACON / Getty Images Tiffany Haddish arriving at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17.

VALERIE MACON / Getty Images Haddish having a blast on the Emmy red carpet.

The 38-year-old “The Last O.G.” star stunned in an eye-catching rainbow-colored gown that she said was inspired by the colors of the Eritrean flag — a nod to her late father and his heritage.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images Haddish said the dress was inspired by the colors of the Eritrean flag.

Haddish, if you recall, honored her father and Eritrea at the 2018 Oscars as well.

Dan MacMedan / Getty Images Haddish at the 2018 Oscars.

She also shared a sexy plan for her Emmy. Asked where she was going to place her award, the in-demand actress quipped, “[I’m going to] put it in my bed next to me so I feel like someone’s sleeping with me. Because I’m busy. I don’t sleep with nobody.”