Tiffany Haddish Says An Anonymous Actress Bit Beyoncé In The Face

Tiffany Haddish couldn’t bite her tongue any longer.

The comedian and “Girls Trip” actress revealed to GQ’s Kaity Weaver on Monday that there’s more story to that infamous selfie she took with Beyoncé at a party in December than she first divulged.

A post shared by Tiffany Haddish (@tiffanyhaddish) on Dec 22, 2017 at 10:26am PST

In February, she told New York Magazine’s Vulture that “something had went down with somebody at the party,” but she was “not at liberty to say” what happened. Still, she alluded that Beyoncé was involved in this cryptic kerfuffle, and the pop star instructed Haddish to calm down and have fun, leading to the selfie.

“There was this actress there,” Haddish told GQ, spilling hot tea all over the place. “That’s just, like, doing the mostest”

When Weaver asked Haddish to elaborate on what she meant by “the mostest,” Haddish responded:

“She bit Beyoncé in the face.”

Though Haddish refused to name the actress — and Beyoncé’s rep declined to comment to GQ — she did go into significantly more detail. Haddish told the magazine:

“’So Beyoncé stormed away,” Haddish says, ’went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch—’ and snatched him. They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyoncé’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ ”

Haddish said that after that “a lot of things happened” and she kept crossing paths with the anonymous actress throughout the night. In one instance, Haddish said the unnamed celebrity asked her to stop dancing, upsetting Haddish.

When Beyoncé and Jay-Z encountered Haddish later, she said she told Beyoncé that she was “going to beat somebody ass at your party.”

Beyoncé then asked Haddish not to and to just ignore the actress and have fun. Or, in Haddish’s words:

“Beyoncé’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’”

Haddish then took the opportunity to snap a selfie with Beyoncé.