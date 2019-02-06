Tiffany Trump donned a white outfit for her father President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, and sent Twitter into overdrive as people speculated over the significance.
The conjecture came because female Democratic lawmakers also pre-arranged wearing white to send the message that they “are fighting for the economic security of women & families,” as Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) noted earlier on Twitter.
Tiffany Trump hasn’t offered an explanation for why she wore the color.
She may just like it. She also wore a white top to Trump’s 2018 address:
The presidential daughter regularly wears white in snaps she posts to Instagram, too:
Inevitably, people on Twitter were quick to come up with their own theories:
In photographs that Tiffany’s siblings Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. shared to Twitter ahead of the speech, Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle also was wearing white:
Check out more photos from the State of the Union: