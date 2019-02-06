Tiffany Trump donned a white outfit for her father President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, and sent Twitter into overdrive as people speculated over the significance.

The conjecture came because female Democratic lawmakers also pre-arranged wearing white to send the message that they “are fighting for the economic security of women & families,” as Rep. Lois Frankel (D-Fla.) noted earlier on Twitter.

Tiffany Trump hasn’t offered an explanation for why she wore the color.

She may just like it. She also wore a white top to Trump’s 2018 address:

The presidential daughter regularly wears white in snaps she posts to Instagram, too:

Inevitably, people on Twitter were quick to come up with their own theories:

Okay wait wait wait wait wait... IS THAT TIFFANY TRUMP WEARING WHITE like all the Democratic Members of Congress?!?!?! I mean, someone told her RIIIIIIIGHT?!?!?!?!?!?!#SOTU — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) February 6, 2019

OUCH: Tiffany Trump wore all-white to her father’s #SOTU address — the same color choice that dozens of Democratic lawmakers wore as a sign of solidarity with women. https://t.co/c4VLC2Gsx1 — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) February 6, 2019

Looks like Tiffany Trump is making a statement by wearing white tonight! — Pat Francis (@Pat_Francis) February 6, 2019

The only person from the Trump family who is wearing white tonight is Tiffany Trump... #sotu pic.twitter.com/PdrcdZqNLV — Bethany Khan (@BethanyKhan) February 6, 2019

Tiffany Trump, like most of the House Democratic women, is wearing all white — Mary Ellen McIntire (@MelMcIntire) February 6, 2019

Oops... Did Tiffany Trump not get the memo about all the Dem ladies wearing white? #awkward #sotu — Elisha (@ElishaKrauss) February 6, 2019

Is Tiffany Trump wearing white with the dems? Damn! Someone wants Daddy to notice them — Lauren Sivan (@LaurenSivan) February 6, 2019

Guys... Tiffany Trump can never win. They let her come to the State of the Union and she's in white like the Democratic Ladies of the House? pic.twitter.com/GOoQcKDlCO — Rafe Judkins (@rafejudkins) February 6, 2019

Along with virtually all the House Democratic women, GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik is also wearing white. So is Tiffany Trump. (Ivanka is in black.) — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) February 6, 2019

Tiffany Trump in suffragette white? pic.twitter.com/cR4i5IvdQx — Monica Hesse (@MonicaHesse) February 6, 2019

Do you think Tiffany Trump planned to stand with #StateOfTheWoman in her white dress? Or...oops! — Vanessa Friedman (@VVFriedman) February 6, 2019

I wonder if Tiffany trump wore white in solidarity with the house dems? #SOTU pic.twitter.com/lEcbSFnOuq — Amy (@bunnyhugger75) February 6, 2019

In photographs that Tiffany’s siblings Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. shared to Twitter ahead of the speech, Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle also was wearing white:

We are all so incredibly proud of ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩! What an amazing night! #SOTU 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/rDxLVorlpf — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) February 6, 2019

Getting ready to watch @realDonaldTrump at the big show. Love this group. #sotu pic.twitter.com/RXHtdEslGj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2019

