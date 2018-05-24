Tig Notaro Tells Ellen DeGeneres About Her Sons' Passion For Trash

Tig Notaro dropped by “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Thursday, revealing twin sons Max and Finn’s unique interest in... trash.

“They are obsessed with garbage trucks,” the comedian and writer told Ellen. “Their second birthday is coming up, and I think we’re going to have a garbage-themed party. I want to see if I can get a trash can piñata made.”

If that doesn’t work out, Notaro said she and her wife, Stephanie Allynne, have a few other ideas in mind.

“We’re friends with all the garbagemen in the neighborhood. I was thinking of paying one to just come in the back fence and toss some garbage in the backyard. Max and Finn would lose their mind!”

For now, Notaro ― who is promoting her new Netflix special, “Happy To Be Here” ― is just pleased that her kids “have a passion, no matter what it is.”

“Some people don’t have interests,” she quipped.

Notaro also said she “cannot wait” for “First Ladies,” in which she’ll play the wife of the first female U.S. president (Jennifer Aniston).