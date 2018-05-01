U.S. Border Patrol agents in Brownsville, Texas, got a real on-the-job surprise on Monday.
Agents working near the Rio Grande witnessed three individuals trying to enter the country, including one who was carrying a small, black duffel bag.
The smugglers changed their minds about coming to America after they saw the agents. They dropped the bag and hoofed it back to Mexico, according to KHOU TV.
When the officers examined the duffel bag, they were shocked to discover an unconscious male tiger stuffed inside, according to CNN.
The tiger, estimated to be around four months old, was turned over to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville.
The animal is expected to make a full recovery, according to CBS News.
