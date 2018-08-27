Tiger Woods On Donald Trump: 'You Have To Respect The Office'

Tiger Woods attempted to stay out of the rough Sunday when asked about his relationship with President Donald Trump.

“Well, I’ve known Donald for a number of years,” the veteran golfer said after finishing tied for 40th in the Northern Trust tournament in Paramus, New Jersey (see the clip below). “We’ve played golf together. We’ve had dinner together. ... I’ve known him pre-presidency and obviously during his presidency.”

When a reporter noted that people of color have felt threatened by Trump and his policies, and that observers find Woods’ relationship with him “interesting,” the 14-time majors winner responded: “Well, he’s the president of the United States. You have to respect the office. No matter who is in the office, you may like, dislike personality or the politics, but we all must respect the office.”

Asked if he had any comment on race relations, Woods replied, “No. I just finished 72 holes and am really hungry,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Trump was clearly pleased with the golfer’s middle-of-the-fairway comments, tweeting on Monday that Woods was “very smart” not to be baited by the “Fake News Media.”

The Fake News Media worked hard to get Tiger Woods to say something that he didn’t want to say. Tiger wouldn’t play the game - he is very smart. More importantly, he is playing great golf again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 27, 2018

Woods played golf with Trump the month after he was elected in 2016 and again over Thanksgiving weekend last year with fellow pros Dustin Johnson and Brad Faxon, ESPN reported.