10/04/2018 05:05 am ET

Time Magazine Transforms Christine Blasey Ford's Testimony Into A Powerful Cover Portrait

The unforgettable image uses the haunting words from her Senate testimony.
By Ed Mazza

The newest edition of Time magazine features the instantly iconic image of Christine Blasey Ford being sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. 

But it’s not a photograph.

Instead, the image was recreated using the haunting words from her testimony as she detailed her sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court. 

Here’s the original moment: 

Here’s the Time cover, which CNN’s Brian Stelter said was drawn by hand by artist John Mavroudis:

