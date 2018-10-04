The newest edition of Time magazine features the instantly iconic image of Christine Blasey Ford being sworn in before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week.

But it’s not a photograph.

Instead, the image was recreated using the haunting words from her testimony as she detailed her sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Here’s the original moment:

POOL New / Reuters

Here’s the Time cover, which CNN’s Brian Stelter said was drawn by hand by artist John Mavroudis: