Time magazine depicted President Donald Trump as struggling to stay afloat on its latest cover ― and the image has a familiar feel.

For the publication’s Sept. 3 issue, artist Tim O’Brien imagined Trump as treading water in the flooded Oval Office with the caption “In Deep,” reported CNN.

TIME

It was O’Brien’s third in a series of pieces to chronicle the chaos enveloping the Trump White House. In February 2017, O’Brien marked Trump’s first month in office with this “Nothing To See Here” cover:

O’Brien later updated the concept for the April 2018 issue, titled “Stormy.”

“As the never-ending flood of breaking news washed over the White House, and the firings, the scandals and the general mayhem filled each news cycle, I felt the storm metaphor was as relevant as ever,” O’Brien said four months ago.

Time’s latest dig at the president followed Monday’s conviction of Trump’s former campaign manager Paul Manafort on eight charges and his former personal attorney and fixer Michael Cohen’s guilty plea to bank fraud, tax fraud and campaign finance violations.

O’Brien’s latest image was well received by many on Twitter:

Here are some of the other ways Time has used its cover to cover Trump’s presidency:

