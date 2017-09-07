WOMEN
09/07/2017 05:00 pm ET Updated Sep 11, 2017

Time Unveiled 12 Stunning Covers Celebrating Game-Changing Women

From Hillary Clinton to Ava DuVernay.
By Jenavieve Hatch
TIME MAGAZINE
Three of the Time "FIRSTS" covers, featuring Ellen Degeneres, Nikki Haley and Ava DuVernay.

On Thursday afternoon, Time Magazine unveiled its newest project: profiles of 46 powerhouse women in entertainment, politics, business, science and sports who have broken the glass ceiling in some way.

“FIRSTS: The Women Who Are Changing The World,” which will be available in book form on September 19 from Liberty Street Books, is a celebration of women who have been the first in their field to accomplish a major milestone ― think Hillary Rodham Clinton (the first woman to receive a major party’s nomination for President), Ilhan Omar (the first Somali-Muslim American to become a legislator), Oprah Winfrey (the first woman to own and produce her own talk show) and Serena Williams (the first tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles). 

The featured women spoke to Time about setbacks they faced and challenges they overcame to find success in fields historically dominated by men. Some spoke to the “balancing act” of being a working mother, and many discussed their experiences at the intersections of race, sexuality and religion. The common denominator, though, is that they have all fiercely fought to stake a claim for themselves ― and found motivation in others who do the same. 

As DuVernay said: “I’m bolstered by folks who create their own ceilings.” 

To go along with the “Firsts” collection, Time has unveiled 12 striking covers that will commemorate the fearless women. 

Check out the stunning covers below. 

  • 1 Ava DuVernay
    TIME MAGAZINE
    DuVernay is the first black woman to direct a film nominated for an Academy Award for Best Picture. 
  • 2 Katharine Jefferts Schori
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Schori is the first woman to be elected as the presiding bishop for the Episcopal Church. 
  • 3 Mo'ne Davis
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Davis is the first girl to pitch a shutout and win a game in a Little League World Series. 
  • 4 Sylvia Earle
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Earle is the first female chief scientist of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
  • 5 Ellen DeGeneres
    TIME MAGAZINE
    DeGeneres made history as the first person to star as an openly gay character on primetime TV. 
  • 6 Selena Gomez
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Gomez is the first person to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. 
  • 7 Hillary Rodham Clinton
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Clinton is the first woman to receive a major party's nomination for president.
  • 8 Nikki Haley
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Haley is the first Indian-American woman to have been elected governor of a state.
  • 9 Ilhan Omar
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Omar is the first Somali Muslim American to become a legislator.
  • 10 Lori Robinson
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Robinson is the first woman to lead a top-tier U.S. Combat Command.
  • 11 Oprah Winfrey
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Winfrey is the first woman to own and produce her own talk show.
  • 12 Janet Yellen
    TIME MAGAZINE
    Yellen is the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve. 
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
7 Trailblazing Women Who Changed the World
Jenavieve Hatch
Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Hillary Clinton Serena Williams Oprah Winfrey Time Ilhan Omar
Time Unveiled 12 Stunning Covers Celebrating Game-Changing Women
CONVERSATIONS