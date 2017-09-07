Time Unveiled 12 Stunning Covers Celebrating Game-Changing Women

On Thursday afternoon, Time Magazine unveiled its newest project: profiles of 46 powerhouse women in entertainment, politics, business, science and sports who have broken the glass ceiling in some way.

“FIRSTS: The Women Who Are Changing The World,” which will be available in book form on September 19 from Liberty Street Books, is a celebration of women who have been the first in their field to accomplish a major milestone ― think Hillary Rodham Clinton (the first woman to receive a major party’s nomination for President), Ilhan Omar (the first Somali-Muslim American to become a legislator), Oprah Winfrey (the first woman to own and produce her own talk show) and Serena Williams (the first tennis player to win 23 Grand Slam singles titles).

The featured women spoke to Time about setbacks they faced and challenges they overcame to find success in fields historically dominated by men. Some spoke to the “balancing act” of being a working mother, and many discussed their experiences at the intersections of race, sexuality and religion. The common denominator, though, is that they have all fiercely fought to stake a claim for themselves ― and found motivation in others who do the same.

As DuVernay said: “I’m bolstered by folks who create their own ceilings.”

To go along with the “Firsts” collection, Time has unveiled 12 striking covers that will commemorate the fearless women.