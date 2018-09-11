Time’s Up is calling on CBS to donate Les Moonves’ $120 million severance to groups combating workplace sexual harassment as the company’s CEO steps down amid misconduct allegations.

The network announced Sunday that Moonves was stepping down amid multiple allegations of sexual harassment and assault. The company initially said it would donate $20 million to the Me Too movement, to be deducted from any severance benefits the exiting CEO may be owed.

On Monday, CBS said Moonves would receive $120 million in severance if an internal investigation into the allegations failed to provide grounds for his dismissal.

TIme’s Up, an organization aimed at fighting sexual harassment and inequality in the workplace, released a letter to CBS on Tuesday calling on the network to “demonstrate what happens when true leadership embraces the future.”

The $120 million “will either go to Mr. Moonves or back into the coffers of the company that allowed the culture created by Mr. Moonves to continue,” the organization stated. “Or that $120 million can create change by going to organizations ― and there are many impactful organizations ― that can help women of all kinds.

“The choice is yours. But the answer is obvious. We ask that you not dishonor the bravery of those who have come forward by spending that money unwisely.”

CBS did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Moonves’ departure comes roughly a month after The New Yorker published an article alleging he harassed several women with unwanted kissing and touching and contributed to a toxic workplace culture at the network.

On Sunday before CBS announced Moonves’ departure, The New Yorker published a second report describing additional accusations against him brought by six other women.