Time's Up Demands Investigation Into R. Kelly Sexual Abuse Accusations

Last year, a BuzzFeed report alleged the singer holds multiple young women against their will in an abusive sex cult. Rolling Stone also reported that Kelly’s ex-girlfriend, radio DJ Kitti Jones, said he abused, sexually assaulted and starved her throughout their two-year relationship.

Kelly has sold nearly 60 million albums and continues to book concerts and receive big-name endorsements, despite the decades of allegations.

As the Me Too movement took off this past fall, people wondered why it seemed to have glossed over the plethora of allegations against Kelly. Many believe it had to do with the fact that most of his alleged victims are young black women.