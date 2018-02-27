Timothée Chalamet Explains Making Of 'Call Me by Your Name' Final Scene

Fans of the movie “Call Me By Your Name” will not soon forget the evocative final scene, where a forlorn and heartbroken Elio, played by Timothée Chalamet, sits beside a fire while Sufjan Stephens croons in the background.

Crying alone in your room over a broken heart for hours isn’t unfathomable. But Chalamet’s several-minute display of sadness is an extended feature on fragility that’s rare in film.

Which bears the question: How was such a heart-rending scene filmed so sensitively?

In commentary attached to the upcoming home-entertainment release of the movie, obtained exclusively by ET Online, Chalamet reveals the secret to making the scene work.

“There aren’t six people coming in and making you aware of the camera every two seconds,” he said.

“Particularly, like, that last scene that plays out by the fire, there wasn’t a camera guy behind the camera. We were shooting on film, too, so they can’t just keep punching in digitally. You lost the sense there was a camera there, to the extent that maybe we lost some scenes because we weren’t even cheated out enough to the camera.”

Chalamet said he loves “getting to shoot in this fashion.”

“Call Me by Your Name” has been lauded by critics as “a film to rush to,” and “a cinematic ravishment of the senses.” It’s nominated for four Oscars (Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Original Song for Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love”).