People Are Feeling Lots Of Things About Timothée Chalamet On The Cover Of GQ

Timothée Chalamet had social media swooning with Wednesday’s release of his cover shoot for the March 2018 issue of GQ.

Presenting GQ's newest cover star: Timothée Chalamet (@RealChalamet), photographed by Ryan McGinley https://t.co/dZNfZO2tVG pic.twitter.com/yNhyOi37cz — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 14, 2018

The star of #CallMebyYourName, Timothée Chalamet, is our March cover star—featuring photos by Ryan McGinley https://t.co/gdoKYcTPsn pic.twitter.com/i7q2Be7v1J — GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) February 14, 2018

The “Call Me by Your Name” star was photographed by Ryan McGinley in a sultry spread for the men’s magazine. People are calling it their Valentine’s Day present:

timothée chalamet photographed by ryan mcginley. he's out here blessing my lovely ass on valentine's day. pic.twitter.com/qP5PjOpJ8U — 🔪 (@bleuvaIentine) February 14, 2018

IT'S FINALLY HERE



TIMMY CHALAMET



THE GREATEST TALENT OF A GENERATION



ON THE COVER OF GQ



I'M SO EXCITEDhttps://t.co/nbyhSBbeB5 pic.twitter.com/CoJheTBVMU — Joel Pavelski (@joelcifer) February 14, 2018

THIS MADE ME PREGNANT WHAT THE FUKC — paulo (@hotdamnitstimmy) February 14, 2018

All I want in the world is this Saint Laurent jumper @RealChalamet is swagging inhttps://t.co/yLBd7zK13j pic.twitter.com/TeAPQneXqF — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 14, 2018

HE LOOKS SO FUCKING GOOD ..I can’t even focus !! pic.twitter.com/ilUFFxIMM7 — Shaza 🍑 (@shaza_edrees) February 14, 2018

this magazine really got my ass... like they really marketed my lonely ass on valentine’s day and did this.. like I should be mad but I’m thankful https://t.co/8f25GUaNyg — jara (@chalameteas) February 14, 2018

“Are you ready to learn how to publish THE article of all articles?”



The other magazines looked around at each other. The room was silent other than a few nervous gulps. But, finally the silence broke, and they all spoke in unison.



“Yes GQ.” https://t.co/VWxpnhhu0K — g i n a 🍑 (@shadesoftimmyt) February 14, 2018

Chalamet’s interview with the magazine, written by Daniel Riley, discusses how he came up in the acting world, scoring roles in two of the hottest films of 2017 (“Call Me by Your Name” and “Lady Bird”), and reveals an adorable interaction with his grandmother. Riley describes the 22-year-old as “brimming” with “exuberance that’s reined in by a sober conscientiousness.”

GQ’s article also includes this lovely image of Chalamet offered by “Lady Bird” writer-director Greta Gerwig: “He’s Christian Bale, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio. A heartthrob but with thoroughbred acting chops. Everyone else will be amazed by what he grows into, but I won’t — I’ve always known that he’s a unicorn.”