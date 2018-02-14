People Are Feeling Lots Of Things About Timothée Chalamet On The Cover Of GQ

Timothée Chalamet had social media swooning with Wednesday’s release of his cover shoot for the March 2018 issue of GQ.
The “Call Me by Your Name” star was photographed by Ryan McGinley in a sultry spread for the men’s magazine. People are calling it their Valentine’s Day present:
Chalamet’s interview with the magazine, written by Daniel Riley, discusses how he came up in the acting world, scoring roles in two of the hottest films of 2017 (“Call Me by Your Name” and “Lady Bird”), and reveals an adorable interaction with his grandmother. Riley describes the 22-year-old as “brimming” with “exuberance that’s reined in by a sober conscientiousness.”
GQ’s article also includes this lovely image of Chalamet offered by “Lady Bird” writer-director Greta Gerwig: “He’s Christian Bale, Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio. A heartthrob but with thoroughbred acting chops. Everyone else will be amazed by what he grows into, but I won’t — I’ve always known that he’s a unicorn.”
Given how people are reacting to the photo spread alone, we’d say the amazement has already begun.