Please Enjoy This Animated History Of Tina Fey For Her 'SNL' Return

It does seem like an animated fairytale.

To mark Tina Fey’s return to “Saturday Night Live” as host for the season finale this weekend, the show issued a cartoon history of her career on Wednesday.

The journey spans her ascent at “SNL” ― where she says she “mastered the art of sleeping with my eyes open” ― to “other stuff.”

“Then I got to help write a musical,” the “30 Rock” star said, referring to the red-hot theatrical version of her 2004 movie hit “Mean Girls.”