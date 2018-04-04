Tinder Is Down, And Now Everyone On Twitter Is Mad And Thirsty

Americans are going to be having a lot less sex tonight: Tinder is down.
Droves of Tinder users hit Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to complain about being locked out of their accounts, a bug related to Facebook’s third-party app-sharing policies.
“Tinder requires you provide additional Facebook permissions in order to use a Tinder account,” states the reported error message. “This information is used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support.”
Facebook confirmed to Wire reporter Louise Matsakis on Wednesday that the technical difficulties experienced by Tinder were likely related to third-party privacy fixes Facebook made on Wednesday in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now you can blame your sad, sexless existence on that whole mess, too.
Tinder tweeted that it’s busy working on a fix, but in the meantime, Twitter is full of a whole lot of angry, sexless singles (and probably some non-singles, too). Below, some of the funniest reactions to the Tinder Thirst Crisis of 2018.
@Tinder First you limit my number of swipes, now your app doesn’t work at all? Guess I’ll die alone then.— Makayla Wilkes (@Makdisney) April 4, 2018
Facebook's API change broke @Tinder, stuck in a constant loop of asking for validation.— Tyler Walker 🏳️🌈 (@airercode500) April 4, 2018
Which, is extremely representative of how I use Tinder.
Hey @Tinder , I had a tinder date tonight I was wanting to cancel, but now that you crashed I can’t cancel! #liferuiner #getfixed— Michael O. Rice II (@PresidentMOR2) April 4, 2018
just think about how many babies won't be born because of tinder being down because facebook got invaded because donald trump wanted to be president.— chelsea adelaine hassler (@chelseaadelaine) April 4, 2018
tinder locked me out my account ... 250 ignored matches down the drain pic.twitter.com/DUtJ1IWeg7— ✧andrew✧ (@cyndquil) April 4, 2018
"Nobody can hook up tonight because the Mercers forced GOP candidates to use their preferred analytics firm in 2016" is a hell of a butterfly effect. https://t.co/C2PyxQ9EN5— Kevin Roose (@kevinroose) April 4, 2018
Oh my days, #tinder has crashed. How will anyone find a meaningful connection with another human in the world?!— Antonia Bannister (@ARBannister) April 4, 2018
YO, WHO DO I NEED TO FIGHT AT TINDER OR FACEBOOK TO GET MY MATCHES BACK pic.twitter.com/YUuXqgyWoW— Kelly Fitzpatrick (@KellyxxFitz) April 4, 2018
FIX YOUR APP IM THIRSTY @Tinder pic.twitter.com/7zlhCHgLhm— kelsey rose (@kelseystuart94) April 4, 2018
@Tinder ... Tinder, you ok hun? You seem to have deleted all my matches and future husbands. Can I claim compensation if I’m now single forever.....? pic.twitter.com/qJIUcE8pl7— Hannah Charlotte (@ThisIsHannahC) April 4, 2018
I really hope the dude I was chatting to comes here to complain. You guys messed us over. His landing tonight! pic.twitter.com/EAwUGWFUEJ— KenaleoneOntlametse (@KO_Gape) April 4, 2018
you know you’re single af when instead of coming to twitter to check if snapchat is down you’ve came here to check if tinder is down :(— Ryan Riddell (@ItsRyanRiddell) April 4, 2018
Tinder is down which means im not getting attention & being told im pretty!! FIX IT!!!! pic.twitter.com/ehZG5QCueQ— Petty. (@Harrieskiwis_) April 4, 2018
I LOST ALL MY MESSAGES. WHAT IF I WAS SPEAKING TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE??? COME ON— Bianca (@biianncaa1) April 4, 2018
When #tinder goes down and you look on twitter and see which girls are posting about it 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/SGHVJiimtI— Dean Isherwood (@Deanish1) April 4, 2018
either god or my fbi agent logged me out of tinder and i can’t log back on but it’s probably for the best— leila “struggs to func” waits (@leilalw) April 4, 2018
Tinder. Please help. My family is dying. pic.twitter.com/HpXTo8ymXH— Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) April 4, 2018
Are we cock-blocked by Facebook? pic.twitter.com/YOD48ZNd0P— DonaldClaflin (@GhostIPX) April 4, 2018