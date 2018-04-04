LIFE
04/04/2018 07:14 pm ET

Tinder Is Down, And Now Everyone On Twitter Is Mad And Thirsty

A Facebook-related glitch just ruined everyone's sex plans.
By Brittany Wong

Americans are going to be having a lot less sex tonight: Tinder is down. 

Droves of Tinder users hit Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to complain about being locked out of their accounts, a bug related to Facebook’s third-party app-sharing policies

“Tinder requires you provide additional Facebook permissions in order to use a Tinder account,” states the reported error message. “This information is used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support.”

Facebook confirmed to Wire reporter Louise Matsakis on Wednesday that the technical difficulties experienced by Tinder were likely related to third-party privacy fixes Facebook made on Wednesday in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now you can blame your sad, sexless existence on that whole mess, too.

Tinder tweeted that it’s busy working on a fix, but in the meantime, Twitter is full of a whole lot of angry, sexless singles (and probably some non-singles, too). Below, some of the funniest reactions to the Tinder Thirst Crisis of 2018. 

  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
  • 6
  • 7
  • 8
  • 9
  • 10
  • 11
  • 12
  • 13
  • 14
  • 15
  • 16
  • 17
  • 18

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Brittany Wong
Lifestyle Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Facebook Media Online Privacy Tinder App
Tinder Is Down, And Now Everyone On Twitter Is Mad And Thirsty
CONVERSATIONS