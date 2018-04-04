Tinder Is Down, And Now Everyone On Twitter Is Mad And Thirsty

Americans are going to be having a lot less sex tonight: Tinder is down.

Droves of Tinder users hit Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to complain about being locked out of their accounts, a bug related to Facebook’s third-party app-sharing policies.

My Tinder Tweetdeck column is full of people freaking because Facebook's privacy changes appear to have somehow goofed up Tinder and now how will people ever have sex again!!! pic.twitter.com/FJZ6XxvizX — Madison Malone Kircher (@4evrmalone) April 4, 2018

“Tinder requires you provide additional Facebook permissions in order to use a Tinder account,” states the reported error message. “This information is used to create fuller profiles, verify authenticity and provide support.”

Facebook confirmed to Wire reporter Louise Matsakis on Wednesday that the technical difficulties experienced by Tinder were likely related to third-party privacy fixes Facebook made on Wednesday in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Now you can blame your sad, sexless existence on that whole mess, too.