06/08/2018

NHL Player’s Emotional Tribute To Father With Alzheimer’s Will Melt Your Heart

T.J. Oshie fights back tears in powerful postgame interviews.
By Ed Mazza

Winning a championship is always emotional for the players, but being part of the Washington Capitals when the team won the Stanley Cup on Thursday night had an even deeper meaning for winger T.J. Oshie. 

As he explained in a series of emotional post-game interviews, his father is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“He doesn’t remember a lot of stuff,” Oshie said through tears. “But you bet your ass he’s going to remember this one.” 

He also spoke to NBC:

Oshie and his father hoisted the Stanley Cup together after the Caps beat the Vegas Golden Knights to win the first NHL championship in the team’s 44-year history:

Fans were wrecked:

