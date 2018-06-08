NHL Player’s Emotional Tribute To Father With Alzheimer’s Will Melt Your Heart

Winning a championship is always emotional for the players, but being part of the Washington Capitals when the team won the Stanley Cup on Thursday night had an even deeper meaning for winger T.J. Oshie.

As he explained in a series of emotional post-game interviews, his father is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

“He doesn’t remember a lot of stuff,” Oshie said through tears. “But you bet your ass he’s going to remember this one.”

He also spoke to NBC:

TJ Oshie talking about his dad wrecked me pic.twitter.com/2A2hjmx8TE — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 8, 2018

Oshie and his father hoisted the Stanley Cup together after the Caps beat the Vegas Golden Knights to win the first NHL championship in the team’s 44-year history:

A picture worth a thousand words. @TJOshie77 lifts the #StanleyCup with his father! pic.twitter.com/vHJPYTBc0W — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) June 8, 2018

Fans were wrecked:

Honestly, I nearly teared up listening to T.J. Oshie talk tonight. He could not stop crying, kept apologizing for crying, and then kept breaking down. It was overwhelmingly emotional. — Amalie Benjamin (@AmalieBenjamin) June 8, 2018

American fans, no idea if you can see it, but Oshie’s interview with @ScottOake is gonna wreck you. Cut ting onions, for sure. — Steve Dangle Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) June 8, 2018

Ok TJ Oshie... You got me, it’s gettin dusty in here. pic.twitter.com/miuvx2b9mv — Ryan Ohashi (@Osmashi) June 8, 2018

“You bet your ass he’s gonna remember this”



That got me. — Nick Gratton (@thenickgratton) June 8, 2018

listen if you didn't cry about TJ Oshie and his dad tonight, then god, Jed, I don't even want to know you — Meredith B. Kile (@em_bee_kay) June 8, 2018

TJ Oshie's post game interview had me tearing up...not gonna lie. #FamilyFirst — Brandon Schumacher (@bschu7) June 8, 2018