Netflix's 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' Is Getting A Sequel

A sequel to Netflix’s popular teen romantic comedy “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” is a go, Netflix announced Wednesday.

The film’s stars, Lana Condor and Noah Centineo, broke the news in a short video posted by the streaming giant on social media.

“To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” earned praise for warmly depicting adolescence, as well as for featuring an Asian-American heroine — one of several landmark movies for Asian representation in Hollywood released this summer.

The movie, based on Jenny Han’s bestselling young adult novel, was one of Netflix’s most-watched original movies ever, the streaming giant revealed in its latest quarterly earnings report.

The Wall Street Journal first reported in October about the completed deal for the sequel, part of Viacom’s strategy to develop more movies for streaming services.

Part of a series of popular romantic comedies distributed by the company this summer, “To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before” had “strong repeat viewing,” according to Netflix, which rarely releases information about its streaming data.