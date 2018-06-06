Hidden Camera Reveals Toddler's Adorable Escape Method

Do we train dogs or do dogs train us?

Arizona parents Chris and Nina Cardinal were puzzled to find their daughter Chloe wandering the halls in the morning since she was supposed to be asleep in her room with the door closed. At just 15 months old, she can’t reach the doorknob.

A hidden camera solved the mystery.

Chloe likes to feed the family’s golden retrievers, Colby and Bleu, and they were busting her out in hopes that she’d deliver the goods.

“They figured she must be good to help feed them breakfast,” the couple wrote on YouTube.

Looks like it worked, too.