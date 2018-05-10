Tom And Abby From ‘Queer Eye’ Remarried Each Other

Tom and Abby will be lounging in his-and-her recliners forever and ever.

Tom Jackson, a beloved contestant on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” revival, announced on Twitter Wednesday that he and ex-wife Abby Parr married each other again.

The couple told Us Weekly that they eloped on March 27 and had a private ceremony at Chapel at the Park in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

During this intimate affair, the couple lit a unity candle, had a small wedding cake and did some smooching in the woods.

Jackson, who appeared on the first episode of the show’s reboot, stole fans’ hearts with his unwavering devotion to his ex, saying on camera: “I love Abby more than anything. I want to spend the rest of my life with her.”

After Jackson received his makeover, he took Abby on a date to a classic car show and showed off his recently revamped digs, which included his-and-her recliners.

By the end of the episode, it seemed like the star-crossed lovers were rekindling their old flame. Fans were delighted when Jackson announced in March that the two were engaged.