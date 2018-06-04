Tom Arnold Says Ex-Wife Roseanne Barr Is ‘Obviously’ A Racist

Actor Tom Arnold is mincing no words when it comes to his ex-wife Roseanne Barr and the inflammatory tweet that resulted in the cancellation last week of her eponymous ABC sitcom.

Barr is “obviously” a racist, Arnold said in an interview with “Good Morning Britain” on Monday, adding the actress really “needs to get off Twitter.”

“You’ve got to get her phone away from her,” he said.

EXCLUSIVE: Tom Arnold, Roseanne Barr’s ex-husband, says the US star is a racist and needs to ‘get off Twitter' pic.twitter.com/GrcO6caSsn — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) June 4, 2018

Barr, 65, has also claimed she did not know Jarrett was black.

Arnold told “Good Morning Britain” that he was not surprised by Barr’s offensive tweet.

“I have to say, I saw it coming. I warned everybody,” said the 59-year-old actor, who was married to Barr for four rocky years. Arnold was also a writer and actor on the original “Roseanne” show before Barr fired him in 1994, the same year the couple got divorced.

When asked on Monday whether he thought Barr was a racist, Arnold responded: “Er, yeah, obviously.”

“I base that on the last six months of her tweeting and social media,” he continued, pointing out her support of President Donald Trump, whom Arnold described as also a “racist,” and her touting of conspiracy theories about Democrats.

Ron Galella via Getty Images Roseanne Barr and Tom Arnold were married from 1990 to 1994.

Arnold told CNN last week that he believes mental health issues had played a “part” in the recent controversy involving Barr, who has spoken publicly in the past about her struggles with dissociative identity disorder, formerly known as multiple personality disorder. Arnold discussed this topic again with the British talk show.