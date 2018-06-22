Tom Arnold Says He's 'Taking Trump Down' With Michael Cohen's Help

In this circus that we call our world today, Tom Arnold and President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer Michael Cohen have joined up in an effort to “take down” the president.

After the comedian tweeted a photo of himself and Cohen on Thursday with the caption, “I Love New York,” which Cohen then retweeted, NBC News found that Arnold interviewed the embattled lawyer as part of his upcoming show with Vice.

“The Hunt for the Trump Tapes,” announced in May, will follow Arnold tapping “his high-profile network of celebrity friends, entertainment executives, and crew members he’s met over more than 35 years in showbiz to dig for evidence on Trump’s most incriminating moments — and, being a comedian and all, he’ll have a little fun along the way,” according to Vice.

I love New York pic.twitter.com/J7AJg1HiHo — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) June 22, 2018

“This dude has all the tapes — this dude has everything,” said Arnold to NBC News.

“I say to Michael, ‘Guess what? We’re taking Trump down together,’ and he’s so tired he’s like, ‘OK,’ and his wife is like, ‘OK, f*** Trump.’”

Additionally, Vice noted Arnold would be “backed up by a handful of experienced journalists” and also “look into the companies and tycoons who have allegedly fought to keep the damning recordings a secret.”

It’s not certain whether Cohen has given Arnold anything yet, but Arnold assured NBC News that Cohen has a reason to cough up the goods: “Michael Cohen showed up and worked diligently above and beyond and sacrificed and Donald Trump is like I don’t even know who he is. You think Michael doesn’t notice that?”

Arnold also said that he and Cohen have “been on the other side of the table and now we’re on the same side.”

“It’s on! I hope [Trump] sees the picture of me and Michael Cohen and it haunts his dreams,” Arnold said.

The show is slated to air by the end of the year.

Both Cohen and Arnold have been embroiled in controversy this year, directly and indirectly. Cohen is currently under investigation and widely rumored to be facing imminent arrest by prosecutors for various alleged financial violations. He most recently stepped down from his role as deputy finance chair for the Republican National Committee’s Finance Committee.

Of that drama, Arnold said in an interview with “Good Morning Britain” that Barr is “obviously” a racist and really “needs to get off Twitter.”