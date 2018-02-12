Tom Brady And Gisele Bündchen Are Doing Just Fine

A week after that thing that Justin Timberlake underwhelmed at, the couple have apparently since touched down in Costa Rica, where they were photographed kissing in front of a sunset.

The football star even made light of his 41–33 loss in the caption, writing, “This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s!” He addded the hashtag #losingstreakstopsatone and a couple emojis for good measure.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 11, 2018 at 4:22pm PST

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback was visibly upset after the big game following his team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Last week, former supermodel Bündchen, who shares children Vivian and Benjamin with the football star, posted a photo of herself pulling him in for an emotional post-Super Bowl hug. She congratulated the opposing team on their win before turning her attention to Brady.

“We are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see every day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do,” she wrote of her husband alongside the family photo.

A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:15am PST

Days after the game, Brady reflected on his Super Bowl journey ― he’s won five previous games ― and posted a photo of himself and teammate Rob Gronkowski. In a lengthy Instagram caption, the 40-year-old athlete expressed gratitude to various people, including the Eagles players, whom he thanked for “bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners.”

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had,” Brady wrote. “There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude.”

He went on to thank his teammates, coaches, fans and his family and friends who “love and support my dreams.”

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 9, 2018 at 6:28am PST