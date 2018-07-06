Tom Brady And Gisele Bundchen Will Mess You Up In Family Dodgeball

Tom Brady’s competitive fire is legendary ― but his wife, model Gisele Bundchen, is no slouch either.

On Thursday, the New England Patriots quarterback posted a video of family dodgeball showing the two giving it their all during their vacation in Montana.

Points to Bundchen for bopping one on Brady’s head at close range. In another moment, Brady’s mother, Galynn, underhands one at her superstar son and Brady appears to return fire in her vicinity with a hard release. Dude ain’t playing when he plays.

Bundchen also posted videos of Brady letting loose in the match. We hope the balls were, ahem, deflated.

The Patriots begin training camp soon, so this very Brady vacation in Montana can’t last forever.