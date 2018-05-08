Tom Brady's Met Gala Outfit Gets Mocked From The Sidelines

Who says fashion isn’t a contact sport?
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got hit hard for his outfit at the Met Gala in New York Monday night.
Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen both wore Versace, but it was Brady who took one for the team.
The museum’s show, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” explores visual Catholic traditions and fashion. Some people on Twitter thought that whatever Brady was exploring with his attire was a hilariously bad pass.
