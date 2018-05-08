STYLE & BEAUTY
05/08/2018 07:53 am ET

Tom Brady's Met Gala Outfit Gets Mocked From The Sidelines

"Tom Brady wearing Steven Seagal."
headshot
By Ron Dicker

Who says fashion isn’t a contact sport?

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got hit hard for his outfit at the Met Gala in New York Monday night.

Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen both wore Versace, but it was Brady who took one for the team.

The museum’s show, “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” explores visual Catholic traditions and fashion. Some people on Twitter thought that whatever Brady was exploring with his attire was a hilariously bad pass.

 

 

John Shearer via Getty Images
HECTOR RETAMAL via Getty Images
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
Exclusive Met Gala Photos 2018
headshot
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Fashion New England Patriots Tom Brady Met Gala Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady's Met Gala Outfit Gets Mocked From The Sidelines
CONVERSATIONS