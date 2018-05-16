Tom Cruise leaped from a window, breaking his ankle, while making “Mission: Impossible ― Fallout.”

Another trailer for the film dropped Tuesday (watch above), giving fans a glimpse of whether the star’s pain and derring-do was worth it.

Creepy villain Solomon Lane (Sean Harris) declares at the start of the preview: “The greater the suffering, the greater the peace.” And off we go into breathless action punctuated by ... more action.

It looks like fun. The scene in which Cruise broke his ankle jumping from one building to another with rigging attached is featured ― and it’s played for laughs.

As Cruise’s Ethan Hunt stands at a shattered window hesitating to jump, Simon Pegg’s Benji Dunn asks, “What are you waiting for?”

An annoyed Hunt replies, “I’m jumping out a window!”

This time, Hunt and Co. are “in a race against time after a mission gone wrong,” according to Paramount’s YouTube description. Cruise also jumped from an airplane during the filming.