Underwear Company Emails Nude Photos Allegedly Of Diver Tom Daley To Customers

A Los Angeles-based underwear, swimwear and sportswear company is feeling the heat after sending nude photographs allegedly of British Olympic diver Tom Daley as part of a daily email blast.

On Wednesday, Andrew Christian sent an email with the subject heading “TOM DALEY LEAKED NUDES!!” to customers. HuffPost received a copy of the email, which featured two images.

The following image has been edited for content.

Andrew Christian

“See Tom like you’ve never seen him before,” the email read.

The link that Andrew Christian included in the email appears to have since been taken down. The original version, however, reportedly said: “He’s just inviting us to dive right in.”

“Some of Tom’s personal pics have hit the web,” it also read, according to Into and Pink News, “and now we know how he likes it!”

So far, Daley, 23, has neither commented publicly on the photos, which appear to have been taken on Snapchat, nor confirmed their authenticity. Several British tabloids, including The Sun and The Daily Mail, and a number of LGBTQ websites featured articles about the photos after they appeared on social media last week.

It remains unknown who took the photos or who leaked them.

The Sun cited a “close friend” who said the photos were from 2016, a year before Daley married Oscar-winning “Milk” screenwriter Dustin Lance Black, 43.

“They are from a time where they split for a few months, which they have both talked about previously, but they reunited,” the friend said.

A representative for Andrew Christian declined to comment on the issue. But news of the company’s use of the photos angered a number of people on social media.

.@andrewchristian has always made ugly underwear.



the company's attempt to profit from the violation of someone's privacy is even uglier.https://t.co/6aboxJiuWh — Gabe Gonzalez (@gaybonez) January 10, 2018

Dear @andrewchristian

It doesn't matter the pictures were on the internet, using them for your own promotion *reprehensible* your brand is now my new dust cloths, not even worthy as a cum rag

https://t.co/Kuo00LkP5G — Gingerbums (@gingerbums) January 11, 2018

This is disgusting. You don't use someone's leaked nudes as a marketing tool. Never again will I purchase from a company that undermines someone's privacy in such a way. The gay community should be better than that. https://t.co/1i0U8TcjgH — Amp @ MAL (@Pup_Amp) January 11, 2018