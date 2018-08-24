Tom Frieden, Former CDC Director, Arrested And Charged With Sexual Abuse, Harassment

Tom Frieden, the former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, was arrested Friday morning and charged with forcible touching, sexual abuse and harassment.

Frieden allegedly grabbed a 55-year-old woman’s buttocks inside his residence in Brooklyn in October, according to an NYPD representative. Frieden’s 59-year-old wife, Barbara Chang, is listed in public records as sharing the residence where the alleged incident occurred. It was reported to police in July, and Frieden turned himself in on Friday.

He is expected to appear in court Friday afternoon.

Frieden, who was CDC director from 2009 to 2017, was one of the agency’s longest-serving heads. He oversaw the agency’s response to several major outbreaks, including Ebola, the H1N1 swine flu pandemic and Zika.

Before that, he was New York City’s health commissioner from 2002 to 2009, leading the city’s response to top outbreaks including multidrug-resistant tuberculosis and spearheading the elimination of transfats and smoking in NYC restaurants.

Frieden is widely regarded as one of the top public health authorities in the world, and is credited with increasing U.S. involvement in fighting the 2014-16 Ebola outbreak. He helped secure billions of dollars in global funding to turn the tide in the outbreak, which killed 11,300 people.

Frieden is currently the CEO of Resolve, an initiative backed by Bloomberg Philanthropies, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation that aims to save 100 million lives and increase global epidemic preparedness.

Resolve and its parent nonprofit, Vital Strategies, have not responded to requests for comment. A CDC spokesman declined to comment.