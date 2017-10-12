Tom Hanks Calls BS On Harvey Weinstein's Apology

Tom Hanks is the latest actor to speak out against Harvey Weinstein after numerous women have come forward claiming the producer sexually assaulted or harassed them.

In an interview with The New York Times, Hanks, who’s never worked with Weinstein, shared his thoughts on why so many in Hollywood seemingly protected the Miramax co-founder when they were aware of his behavior. He also called BS on Weinstein’s bizarre statement addressing the allegations, in which the producer claimed his conduct was a result of growing up in the ’60s and ’70s.

“Well, that’s a really good question and isn’t it part and parcel to all of society somehow, that people in power get away with this?” Hanks told the outlet. “Look, I don’t want to rag on Harvey but so obviously something went down there. You can’t buy, ‘Oh, well, I grew up in the ’60s and ’70s and so therefore. ...’ I did, too. So I think it’s like, well, what do you want from this position of power? I know all kinds of people that just love hitting on, or making the lives of underlings some degree of miserable, because they can.”

“Somebody great said this, either Winston Churchill, Immanuel Kant or Oprah: ‘When you become rich and powerful, you become more of what you already are,’” he continued.

“So I would say, there’s an example of how that’s true. Just because you’re rich and famous and powerful doesn’t mean you aren’t in some ways a big fat ass. Excuse me, take away ‘fat.’ I’m not the first person to say Harvey’s a bit of an ass. Poor Harvey — I’m not going to say poor Harvey, Jesus. Isn’t it kind of amazing that it took this long? I’m reading it and I’m thinking ‘You can’t do that to Ashley Judd! Hey, I like her. Don’t do that. That ain’t fair. Not her, come on. Come on!’”