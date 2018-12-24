Tom Hanks Gets Into The Holiday Spirit And Buys Fans Lunch At In-N-Out

Tom Hanks double-doubled down on generosity this holiday season.
On Friday, the beloved actor, who has a reputation for being extremely nice, visited an In-N-Out restaurant in Fontana, California, with his wife, actress Rita Wilson, to get a bite to eat, CBS Los Angeles reports.
And while he was there, he decided to take on the role of Burger Claus.
The 62-year-old Oscar winner cheerfully snapped selfies with customers and staff at the fast food chain and bought people lunch.
Before leaving, he even picked up the tab for a few folks in the drive-thru lane.
Some star-struck fans posted the proof on social media:
This is not the first time Hanks has gifted people with free fast food deliciousness.
In 2017, a Twitter user said that when she was working as an intern on the talk show “Conan,” Hanks stopped in and brought all the interns food from In-N-Out “because he thought we looked hungry.”
Aw, man, that Tom Hanks. He has a BIG heart.