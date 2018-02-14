Tom Hanks Brags How ‘Smokin’ Hot’ Rita Wilson Is After 29 Years Of Marriage

This is seriously the definition of relationship goals.

Although the interview originally aired in March 2017, Hanks’ comments about his wife, actress Rita Wilson, make it the perfect Valentine’s Day treat.

At the tail end of their conversation, Robinson mentioned that Hank’s wife of 29 years is hot, prompting him to respond like this:

“By the way, she is.”

But the Oscar-winning actor didn’t stop there.

“Sometimes I look at that lady in the morning looking all tousled and warm from bed in her sweats and her hair all piled up on her head … smokin’ hot.”

The couple met in 1981 when Wilson appeared on an episode of Hank’s ABC comedy “Bosom Buddies.” The two got to know each other a little better when they co-starred in the 1985 film “Volunteers.”

Ron Galella, Ltd. via Getty Images Wilson and Hanks in 1987.

Hanks once told GQ (per Good Housekeeping) that he instantly felt a spark with Wilson.