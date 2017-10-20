Members of the left wing of the Democratic Party are furious at Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez for removing party officials who backed Minnesota Rep. Keith Ellison’s chairmanship bid from key party committees.

“It’s a slap in the face to the activists in the party that are working so hard to make the party more responsive to the grassroots,” said Charles Chamberlain, executive director of Democracy for America, a digital grassroots group. “The idea that you’re going to purge Ellison supporters and bring the party together doesn’t make any sense at all.”

Becky Bond, founder of Knock Every Door and a veteran of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 Democratic presidential campaign, argued that the decision to remove Ellison surrogates puts Ellison, whom Perez brought on as deputy DNC chairman, in a “really hard place.”

“Ellison is someone who is the voice of the activists and grassroots of the Democratic Party,” Bond said. “If the grassroots feel Ellison is being ignored, that’s going to read that our priorities are being ignored.”

Ahead of the DNC’s first meeting under Perez’s leadership, which began Thursday in Las Vegas, Perez released his roster of 75 at-large DNC members as well as appointments to key DNC committees.

Activists immediately noticed that four Ellison supporters either lost their at-large posts or spots on influential committees. James Zogby, president of the Arab-American Institute and a top Sanders backer, was removed from the Executive Committee, which has major budgetary authority. Ray Buckley, the New Hampshire Democratic Party chairman who earned praise for treating Sanders fairly, lost spots on both the DNC Executive Committee and the Rules and Bylaws Committee, which regulates the party presidential primary. (Buckley endorsed Ellison for chair after ending his own bid to lead the organization.)

Barbara Casbar Siperstein, the DNC’s first transgender member, was removed from the Executive Committee. Alice Germond, who worked as a secretary for the DNC for decades, lost her at-large DNC spot altogether.

For the broad camp of progressive Democrats (mainly Ellison or Sanders supporters) concerned about making the party more accountable to the grassroots and bringing in more independents, seats on the Rules Committee are especially prized.

Many activists felt that the DNC inappropriately put a finger on the scale for presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in the 2016 primary, and now worry that it will not adopt a fairer process in 2020. The Rules Committee is charged with considering the recommendations of the DNC’s Unity and Reform Commission, a panel convened to reform the presidential nominating process that will present its slate of suggestions by the end of the year. (The commission consists of 10 Clinton appointees, eight Sanders appointees and three Perez picks.)

Reformers hope that the party will accept a dramatically reduced role for superdelegates ― the party officials who can vote in presidential primaries independent of the will of the primary voters in their state ― as well make it easier for independents to participate in primaries and other party functions.

“I don’t know what the Rules Committee is going to do,” Bond said of their forthcoming assessment of the Unity Commission’s recommendations. “But I know that there are five Clinton-appointed Unity Commission members on the Rules Committee and no Bernie-appointed ones now that Perez has shaken it up.”

Perez’s critics have been piqued that the DNC responded to these concerns by highlighting the racial, ethnic, gender and sexual identity diversity of the broader at-large roster.

“This slate doubles millennial and Native American at-large representation, provides unprecedented representation for our allies in the labor community, and increases the presence of Puerto Rican at-large members at a time when the Trump administration refuses to take responsibility for the millions of Americans who are still suffering through a major humanitarian crisis,” DNC spokesman Michael Tyler told NBC News in response to the criticism.

The DNC’s response obfuscates the more critical question of who sits on key committees and the need to represent reform-minded people of all races and backgrounds in positions of influence, according to progressive critics.

“It’s not only misdirection, but it’s also divisive,” Jane Kleeb, an Ellison supporter and chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, said of the diversity retort. “It continues to paint the Bernie people as not caring about our native and Latino and black brothers and sisters, which is complete nonsense.”

The anger at this particular line of attack came to a head at an Executive Committee meeting Friday when Karen Carter Peterson, the DNC’s vice chair of civic engagement and voter participation, accused Ellison loyalists of plotting to remove black women from party leadership and replace them with a less diverse slate of at-large members. Ellison, Perez and other party officials rose to deny that.

“The progressive DNC members were absolutely not strategizing to remove these black women from the DNC,” said Yasmine Taeb, a Virginia Democratic National Committee member. “We want to make sure that the DNC is inclusive of everyone from all of the wings of the party whether that means inclusivity of ideas and thoughts or race and other backgrounds.”

“We hope all of the other DNC members agree with us,” Taeb added. “We support Chairman Perez’s mission in trying to empower diverse Democrats.”

Ellison’s office declined to comment for the story.

An Ellison spokesman told NBC News, however, that some of Ellison’s suggestions for party leadership positions were accepted “and some were not.”

Asked to address complaints about the ideological and philosophical diversity of key DNC committees, DNC communications director Xochitl Hinojosa noted that the DNC does not look at presidential primary preferences when making committee assignments.

“There will always be small things that seem controversial and attempts to take us back to the 2016 primary, but Democrats from all parts of the party are thinking about how best to win in 2017 and beyond,” Hinojosa said.