Twitter Users Shred Tomi Lahren Over 'Disrespectful' Colin Kaepernick D-Day Image

Tomi Lahren is catching heat online for sharing an image in which football player Colin Kaepernick appears to be taking a knee during the 1944 D-Day landings.
The Fox News contributor posted the manipulated image, which depicted the former San Francisco 49er at the famous World War II operation in Normandy, France, to Twitter on Thursday:
(To be clear, Kaepernick was born in 1987, more than 40 years after D-Day.)
“Food for thought,” Lahren’s tweet reads.
The photo also carries the label “Citizen of the Year,” the same honorific that GQ magazine bestowed on Kaepernick earlier this month.
Lahren has repeatedly criticized Kaepernick, who began protesting against systemic racial injustice and police brutality last year by kneeling during the national anthem before games.
Her latest post drew sharp reaction on Twitter, with many people labeling it “disrespectful.” Here’s a sampling of the responses so far: