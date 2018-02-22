Tomi Lahren Mocked As Right-Wing Crisis Actor In ‘Daily Show’ Conspiracy Spoof

Is Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren really just a crisis actor?
“The Daily Shows” looks at the evidence in this pitch-perfect spoof of the ugly conspiracy videos on YouTube and other places that claim mass shooting survivors are actually actors.
“Right now, a mainstream media organization is paying a young person to pose as a victim on TV,” the clip claims, complete with dramatic music.
See how this “conspiracy” unfolds in the clip above.
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
19 Of Fox News' Most Unforgettable Moments