Tomi Lahren Mocked As Right-Wing Crisis Actor In ‘Daily Show’ Conspiracy Spoof

Exposed!
Is Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren really just a crisis actor? 

The Daily Shows” looks at the evidence in this pitch-perfect spoof of the ugly conspiracy videos on YouTube and other places that claim mass shooting survivors are actually actors. 

“Right now, a mainstream media organization is paying a young person to pose as a victim on TV,” the clip claims, complete with dramatic music. 

See how this “conspiracy” unfolds in the clip above.  

