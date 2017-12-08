Tomi Lahren Says It's Wrong To Believe Every Sex Assault Claim

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren knows how to push the right buttons.

In a heated discussion on Fox News’ “Hannity” Thursday, Lahren jumped at the chance to comment on sexual assault claims that have brought down high-profile men in politics and entertainment since the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The remarks were sparked by Sen. Al Franken’s resignation earlier in the day, after he was accused of misconduct by several women.

Fellow guest contributor Jessica Tarlov could barely get in a word with the interrupting host Sean Hannity ― who dwelled on former President Bill Clinton ― to explain the importance of believing women. “We have decided as a society that we take women’s word and then we investigate and go from there,” Tarlov said.

Hannity then gave Lahren the floor to address Tarlov. “Do you really think that that’s fair, in every case, to take a woman’s story as gospel and not ask any questions?” Lahren asked in a clip posted by Media Matters. “The Democrats not believe in due process? Because I can sit here as a woman and say I don’t think it’s right that every woman is just believed ― her truth is just taken as the ultimate truth without an investigation. Think of how powerful that it is, trial by social media. Let’s get over this.”

Tarlov attempted to respond, but Hannity interrupted again to go to a commercial break and the next guest, Newt Gingrich.