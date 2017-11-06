One Twitter User Lets Tomi Lahren Know Not All Texans Like Texas' Gun Laws

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren decided Sunday was a good time to talk about Texas and firearms after a gunman killed at least 26 people during a church service in the state. But at least one Texan was quick to shut that argument down.

On Sunday morning, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on people gathered at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs with a Ruger assault-type rifle, killing at least 26, including multiple children, and injuring 20 more before fleeing after exchanging shots with another resident who had a rifle, the Washington Post reported. Kelley was later found dead from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot.

After the mass shooting ― the fifth worst in modern U.S. history ― outcry ensued over the need for stricter gun laws, as Texas has some of the most lax in the nation. But Lahren was not part of that outcry.

If you think it’s wise to lecture Texans on gun laws, I’m guessing you haven’t spent much time in Texas. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 6, 2017

Brandon Friedman, a former Obama administration official with the Department of Housing and Urban Development who’s now a Dallas resident, responded to Lahren, saying that he is a Texan, a gun owner and a believer in the need for policy change.

Hi. Gun owner here. Also a former gun user. I live in Texas. Our gun laws are counterproductive. Try to not speak for an entire state. https://t.co/Mcf2U58sNn — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 6, 2017

He noted that the “good guy with a gun” legend is often nothing but a “selfish hero fantasy.”

Being the good guy with a gun is a selfish hero fantasy for so many "sheepdogs." It's not about keeping the flock safe. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 6, 2017

If it were, they'd be focused instead on policy solutions that would stop mass killings before they occur. Like restricting access to guns. — Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) November 6, 2017

Lahren later tweeted that there was no public push for a truck ban following the Halloween attack in New York City that killed eight people.

Didn’t hear liberals asking for a truck ban after last week’s terror attack,yet they think stripping away our gun rights is the answer now. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) November 6, 2017

Kelley lived in New Braunfels, Texas, about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio, He was a member of the U.S. Air Force until a bad conduct discharge in 2014; in 2012, he had been court marshaled for assaulting his spouse and child.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Kelley was denied a license to carry a gun.