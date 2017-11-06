MEDIA
One Twitter User Lets Tomi Lahren Know Not All Texans Like Texas' Gun Laws

The firebrand tweeted about Texas and guns after Sunday's mass shooting.

By Cavan Sieczkowski

Conservative commentator Tomi Lahren decided Sunday was a good time to talk about Texas and firearms after a gunman killed at least 26 people during a church service in the state. But at least one Texan was quick to shut that argument down. 

On Sunday morning, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire on people gathered at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs with a Ruger assault-type rifle, killing at least 26, including multiple children, and injuring 20 more before fleeing after exchanging shots with another resident who had a rifle, the Washington Post reported. Kelley was later found dead from what officials believe was a self-inflicted gunshot.

After the mass shooting ― the fifth worst in modern U.S. history ― outcry ensued over the need for stricter gun laws, as Texas has some of the most lax in the nation. But Lahren was not part of that outcry. 

Brandon Friedman, a former Obama administration official with the Department of Housing and Urban Development who’s now a Dallas resident, responded to Lahren, saying that he is a Texan, a gun owner and a believer in the need for policy change. 

He noted that the “good guy with a gun” legend is often nothing but a “selfish hero fantasy.” 

Lahren later tweeted that there was no public push for a truck ban following the Halloween attack in New York City that killed eight people.

Kelley lived in New Braunfels, Texas, about 30 miles northeast of San Antonio, He was a member of the U.S. Air Force until a bad conduct discharge in 2014; in 2012, he had been court marshaled for assaulting his spouse and child.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), Kelley was denied a license to carry a gun

“So how was it that he was able to get a gun? By all the facts that we seem to know, he was not supposed to have access to a gun,” Abbott said, per CNN. “So how did this happen?”

