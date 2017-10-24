Top 10 "Spirits" to Mix & Serve this Halloween

As you put the finishing touches on your upcoming Halloween bash, make sure to grab the ingredients to a few of the ghoulish cocktails below! Your guests will definitely be in for a...treat.

Night Moves

NIGHT MOVES Ingredients: 1 oz rum (suggest Denizen) 3/4 oz cold brew

1/5 oz condensed milk 1/5 oz Falernum 1 bottle of Elysian’s Punkuccino Coffee Pumpkin Ale

Combine rum, cold brew, condensed milk and Falernum Pour over Ice. Top with Elysian’s Punkuccino

Credit: Jess Goldfarb, Cocktail Director at CRU Oyster Bar (Nantucket, MA)

STELLA ARTOIS CIDRE CHERRY POM POMME

Ingredients ½ oz. grenadine ½ oz. lemon juice

Stella Artois Cidre

Mix ½ oz. grenadine and ½ oz. lemon juice; shake over ice. Pour into a highball glass and top with Stella Artois Cidre. Garnish with a brandied cherry skewer.

The Darkside

THE DARKSIDE

1½ oz. Nemiroff Original Vodka 2 oz. Black Currant Juice

½ oz. Chartreuse

In a mixing glass, stir ingredients with ice, and strain into a chilled martini glass

Credit: Truly Spiked & Sparkling

TRULY PUMPKIN SPICE

Ingredients:

1 oz. Pumpkin Spice Vodka* 1 oz. Orange Juice

6 oz. Truly Spiked & Sparkling Sicilian Blood Orange

Orange Slices Lemon Wheels

Combine pumpkin spice vodka and orange juice in a small, hollowed out pumpkin. Fill with ice and top with Truly Spiked & Sparkling Sicilian Blood Orange. Garnish with orange and lemon wheels.

*Pumpkin Spice Vodka*

Ingredients:

2 cups Pumpkin (Peeled & cut into ¼ in. pieces) 1 Cinnamon Stick 2 Vanilla Beans

1 tbsp. Ginger (Peeled & sliced) 3 cups Vodka

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place pumpkin on a baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes, or until soft. Let pumpkin cool to room temperature. Pour vodka into glass container. Add the pumpkin, cinnamon, vanilla beans and ginger to glass container. Let mixture sit overnight. Strain mixture through a fine strainer and store in the fridge.

Created by Willy Shine, Brand Meister

THE DARKE DAIQUIRI

Ingredients:

1 Part Jägermeister 1 Part Aged Rum

¾ part fresh Lime Juice ¾ part 1-1 Simple Syrup

½ Part Egg White 1 Capsule Activated Charcoal

Glass: 5-7 oz Coup Garnish: Orange Oil and Peel

Method: Shake & Strain

Skull Stencil Method:

Edible ink airbrush with green & gold - Edible gold flakes in the eyes

Tequila Ciudad flores de los muertos

TEQUILA CIUDAD FLORES DE LOS MUERTOS

This recipe is based off marigolds – the flowers of the day of the dead

1.5 oz Tequila Ciudad Anejo 2.0 of cider Splash of lemon juice Splash of Cinnamon Simple Syrup

Combine ingredients – Serve

‘Sleepy Hollow’ cocktail from Pacific Hideaway in Huntington Beach

SLEEPY HOLLOW

Ingredients:

2 oz. Jim Beam Rye 1 oz. House-made Apple Vermouth (Red Apple infused Carpano Antica)

2 dashes House-made Mole Bitters. (High proof tequila infused with Cinnamon, Ancho, Espresso, Cacao)

Bar Spoon of Apple-Cinnamon Demerara Syrup

Applewood Smoke

“The cocktail is stirred and served in a classic Manhattan glass - the Nic and Nora. Garnished with a luxardo cherry and smoked inside of an antique lantern; the presentation of this cocktail is of the highest importance.

Chard Brains

CHARD BRAINS COCKTAIL

Wake up your groggy brain with this: Vodka, pumpkin liqueur, grog spices & cream

Ingredients:

¼ oz. Trader Vic’s Grog Mix* 1 oz. Pumpkin Spice liqueur

1 ½ oz. Vodka ½ oz. Cream

Place all ingredients into a mixer, add crushed ice. Garnish: Marshmallows (slightly toasted)

From Hilton Head Distillery’s tasting room

DEATH BY CHOCOLATE KISS

Ingredients

1.5 oz Aermoor Vodka 1 oz dark chocolate liqueur .5 oz cream .5 oz ginger syrup 1 tsp chocolate syrup 3 mint leaves

In a mixer, muddle ginger syrup and 2 mint leaves. Add ice. Top with The World’s Best Moonshine, liqueur, cream and chocolate syrup. Shake. Strain into a martini glass. Garnish with a mint leave.

Vampire's Kiss - Courtesy of Table 7 American Bistro

VAMPIRE’S KISS

Ingredients:

6oz Stoli blueberry 2oz pineapple juice

Splash of sour mix Raspberry drizzle

Add Stoli Blueberry, Pineapple and Sour to shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini. Top off with pineapple and Raspberry Drizzle!

Belvoir's Vampire Breakfast

VAMPIRE BREAKFAST

1 oz Rum 1 oz Belvoir Ginger Beer

1/2 cup Pomegranate Juice 1/2 oz fresh lime juice

Garnish: lychee fruit, raspberry, cocktail stick

Pour all ingredients into a hi-ball filled with cubed ice and garnish Garnish: 1 lychee stuffed with raspberries on cocktail stick