15 Top-Rated Water Shoes For Toddlers and Kids

Nothing ruins a good day faster than a pair of squishy socks and waterlogged shoes.

Whether you’re going on a beach vacation, hitting the lake for a holiday picnic, or are having a backyard cookout, your toddler needs shoes that can keep up. From sand and waves, to dirt and grass, water shoes will keep your little one’s toes protected during even their most energetic play session.

To simplify the search for the best pair of water shoes for your kiddo, we’ve curated some of the top-rated styles on both Amazon and Zappos.

Below, 15 of the top-rated water shoes for toddlers and kids: