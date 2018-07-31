ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images Topher Grace at the "BlacKkKlansman" New York premiere on July 30.

“That ’70s Show” star Topher Grace, who appears in the upcoming Spike Lee movie “BlacKkKlansman,” recently confirmed a surprising, long-forgotten fact: He once dated Ivanka Trump.

“Uh... I did,” Grace told The Daily Beast in an interview published Tuesday. “Certainly it wasn’t a political statement. This was a decade ago. I met her here in New York and we went on a couple of dates. I wouldn’t say that we ‘dated,’ but... I didn’t do it for political reasons.”

The Daily Beast article notes that the pair were spotted out by People magazine one night on Trump’s birthday in 2006.

“Ivanka Trump and Topher Grace got close this weekend in Las Vegas, where she celebrated her 25th birthday on Saturday at Pure nightclub,” People reported at the time, in an un-bylined item titled “Ivanka Trump & Topher Grace Cozy Up.”

The People story noted that Grace and Trump “danced and cuddled on the VIP bed and even shared a quick kiss during the party, which was also attended by Ryan Cabrera, Chelsea Handler and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine.”

Oh, to be a fly on the wall. Of course, Grace and Trump eventually went their separate ways, and Grace married actress Ashley Hinshaw in 2016.

Jason LaVeris via Getty Images Grace and Ashley Hinshaw at the premiere of "Fist Fight" on Feb. 13, 2017.

Trump ― who is now a White House senior adviser to her father, President Donald Trump ― married Jared Kushner in 2009. Whether a resemblance exists between Kushner and Grace is a matter left to the reader’s judgment.

LUDOVIC MARIN via Getty Images Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are seen at the White House on April 24.

Ivanka Trump said that she and Kushner met through mutual friends and “started dating pretty quickly,” according to a 2009 interview with New York magazine just before the two got engaged.

“Jared is my best friend for many reasons, largely because I’ve allowed him to see who I truly am and he still loves me,” Trump told the magazine at the time. “I don’t feel like I have any defensive walls built up around me.”

“He’s so kind as a human being, I look up to him,” she went on. “He’s a bit of a hero of mine. His ability to remain focused — he lacks an anxiety that’s natural for someone his age handed so much responsibility.”